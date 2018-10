× Dean joins us from O’Hare and he has on his lucky sombrero

Bill and Wendy chat with the great Dean Richards. Dean is checking in from O’Hare. They talk about “A Star is Born,” Melissa Mccarthy’s new movie ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’, and more. Dean also reviews ‘First Man,’ ‘The Hate U Give,’ and ‘Bad Times at the El Royals.’

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.