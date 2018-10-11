× Dan Fienberg on Murphy Brown, All American and Other New Fall TV…

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he talks new fall tv shows including Murphy Brown, All American and more.

More includes The House on Haunting Hill, Better Call Saul, The Romanoffs, Camping, Cool Kids, The Neighborhood and Happy Together.

