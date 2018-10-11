× College Football: Recapping Week 6; Previewing Week 7

With the season now at its halfway point, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa take a look around the Big Ten Conference to see where things stand. They check in with Jack Mitchell, who does sports radio in Lincoln, as the Cornhuskers are still searching for their first win under Scott Frost. The guys also breakdown some of the big games from this past weekend and take a look at the upcoming slate of games this weekend; including Michigan vs Wisconsin, Northwestern vs Nebraska, and Penn State vs Michigan State.