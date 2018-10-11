× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.11.18: Trick Thursday

Pumpkin carving, haunted houses, and nightmares. These are just a few of the topics Bill and Wendy cover on today’s show. Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Julie Morita joined the show this morning to talk about the dangers of the city’s latest effort to curb youth smoking, vaping and use of e-cigarette tobacco products. Then, Dean Richards checks in from the airport. He reviews ‘First Man,’ ‘The Hate U Give,’ and ‘Bad Times at the El Royals.’

