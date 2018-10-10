× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/10/18: The Dow Drops, Chicago’s Tourism Spikes, & Using Technology To Solve Journalist Mystery

Terry Savage jumped back in studio, but as a guest today, and Amy Guth filled in for Steve Bertrand, reviewing whats causing the market to slip and suggesting a column for those interested in a financial career. Frank Sennett explained the details behind why tourism in Chicago is hitting record highs, and Randi Shaffer closed out the program with the latest effort effort from Instagram to combat cyber bullying.