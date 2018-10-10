× WGN Nightside 10.9.18 | Dometi Pongo, Alex Kumin and Elise Fernandez on the art of comedy

Tonight on the Nightside:

WGN’s very own Dometi Pongo is joined all night by comedians Alex Kumin and Elise Fernandez to talk all things comedy, including where quality comedy comes from and how they incorporate their own personal experiences into their stand-up.

Plus, producer Bemaji Tillman and comedian B Cole join the conversation in the midnight hour to talk about the origins of Sweetest Day, “cuffing season” and their upcoming even Soul So Sweet at the Harold Washington Cultural Center featuring none other than Grammy-nominated R&B singer Carl Thomas.