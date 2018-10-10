× The public’s reactions to Block Club Chicago’s content with writer Lee Edwards

Writer Lee Edwards of Block Club Chicago joins WGN Radio’s Patti Vasquez and Andrea Darlas to discuss what it means to be a citizen of your neighborhood. They discuss the stories Block Club Chicago covers, where they came from and the responsive reactions to their online publication. We also hear the gang’s favorite Halloween candy choices and their favorite 80s tunes.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER