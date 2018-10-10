× The Opening Bell 10/10/18: National Fire Protection Association Week

Fire Safety is a commonly over looked aspect of our daily life, but Steve Grzanich brought in Mark Nielsen (Director of Safety at KVCL Safety – A Division of AK Preparedness) to discuss Fire Prevention Week and the basics people should know like the first thing people should do if they notice a fire is happening in the building (it’s not leave the building). Jeff Lenard (VP of Strategic Initiatives at the National Association of Convenience Stores) then joined Steve to share an update from Las Vegas where the annual convention looks towards the next big thing for the convenience store industry.