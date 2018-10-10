× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.10.18: Legalizing recreational pot, Teddy Roosevelt returns, limo safety

John Williams questions legalizing marijuana for recreational use, after having just returned from Colorado. Listeners call in, answering John’s NewsClick about whether or not it should be legalized in Michigan and North Dakota, too. Then, Clay Jenkinson joins the show to remind listeners that tickets are selling fast for his appearance as Teddy Roosevelt on stage at the College of DuPage Nov 10. And, John has some questions about the limo crash that killed 20 over the weekend. He calls on ARCCA Inc. Mechanical Engineer Chris Ferrone, who describes the safest way to experience riding in a limo.