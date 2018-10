× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.10.18: Sweating out a cold and understanding Cardi B

The Cochran Show is getting you through the week with a huge show! Comedian and actor (and activist) Ike Barinholtz chats about his Chicago roots and new movie, “The Oath,” Dean breaks down the AMA Awards, Coach Q talks about the Hawks hot start, Tom Skilling gives us on update on Hurricane Michael and Mary Van De Velde tries to understand Cardi B.