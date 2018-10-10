× Nikki Haley’s Exit, Ace Comic Con Midwest, Car questions with The Hawk and Tuesday with Teti | Full Show (Oct 9th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: ABC State Department correspondent Connor Finnegan joins the show and discusses Nikki Haley’s departure from the Trump administration. Then, Gareb Shamus shares the inside scoop on ACE Comic Con Midwest taking place this weekend at Navy Pier! Warren “The Hawk” Preis stops by the studio to give us automotive advice and answers listener calls. Later, Chicago Sun-Times writer Jen Weigel tells us about her new wellness column of wisdom and her spiritual enlightenment series at the Wilmette Theatre. Finally, John Teti challenges listeners with his latest round of TV trivia!

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER