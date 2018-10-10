× Motivation, Jiu-Jitsu & Life

Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt and owner of Serafin Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Jeff Serafin, joins the conversation giving his perspective on keeping people motivated in life on and off the mats. Jeff is one of my coaches, friends and mentors. He has over 20 years experience in jiu-jitsu and martial arts and gives great insight into everything the world of jiu-jitsu has to offer! To learn more about Jeff and Serafin BJJ go to serafinjiujitsu.com. And ladies, this is where I teach my women’s jiu-jitsu program! Check it out!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3554975/getting-zen-with-jen-z-ep-06_2018-10-10-024015.64kmono.mp3

