JB Pritzker addresses Election Issues Head on

This week, Paul goes behind the Curtain with democratic nominee for IL Governor, J.B. Pritzker. The election is just a few weeks away and Pritzker shares his views on the Graduated Income Tax system and how it would get implemented, his relationship with Speaker Mike Madigan, his plan for Health care and higher education, and yes, he addresses those tax saving toilets! An in-depth review of the issues and challenges ahead for the next IL governor….take a listen!