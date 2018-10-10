× How to handle auto insurance claims with Warren “The Hawk”

Warren “The Hawk” Preis from European & U.S. Autobody stops by the WGN Allstate Skyline Studios to bless us with his automotive wisdom. Warren shares automotive advice and how to handle processing an automotive insurance claim. Later, they take calls with listener auto questions.

