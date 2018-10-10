× HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini live from the N Zone – Oct 13

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini will be broadcasting live on Saturday, October 13 from 7am to 10am from the N Zone, before the Northwestern vs. Nebraska game.

October is Fire Prevention Month and, specifically, October 7 – 13 is Fire Prevention Week. Saturday’s HouseSmarts Radio show from the N Zone will help raise awareness on fire and home safety. Sponsored by First Alert and Lindemann Chimney and Fireplace.

Following HouseSmarts Radio, see Mark Carman and Adam Hoge live from 10am to 10:30am.

The N Zone is located on the southwest corner outside Ryan Field and a game day ticket is required for entrance.

WGN Radio will also be broadcasting live from the N Zone on November 3rd, when Northwestern plays Notre Dame.