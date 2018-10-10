× Evaluating the modern family dynamic with Diaz Case Law

The family dynamic is everchanging. WGN Radio’s Patti Vasquez and Andrea Darlas are joined by Gina Diaz of Diaz Case Law to discuss this dynamic and how family law has changed in Illinois. They talk about relationships and the direction they take along with how people grow with or apart from each other. Gina also takes listener questions over the phone.

