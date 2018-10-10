× Dr. John Duffy: The Power of the Youth Vote

Dr. John Duffy is a clinical psychologist, best-selling author, and national speaker on relationships, parenting, teens, and families. He joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss the psychological forces behind voting, the role of young people in elections, what brings people to polls, and what keeps them away.

For more information on Dr. Duffy, his books, and his podcast, visit DrJohnDuffy.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.