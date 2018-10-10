× Diaz Case Law, Motivational Monday, Block Club Chicago and Happy Know Your History Day | Full Show (Oct 8th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: Gina Diaz of Diaz Case Law discusses the changes in family relationships, their problems and how family law has changed in Illinois. Listen in on Motivational Monday as Dr. Daphne Scott talks about working through tough times and having a balanced view on life! Then, Lee Edwards, a writer for Block Club Chicago, shares the non-for-profit online publication’s content direction and where they came from. We also hear the show’s favorite Halloween candy choices! WGN Radio’s Ben Anderson steps in for Michael and shares his recent trip to Baltimore for the cities annual Fleet Week festivities. Finally, in acknowledgment of Columbus Day, Patti and Andrea dive into the history of the holiday and how it shaped the landscape of that era.

