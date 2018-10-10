× Danny Did Foundation works to prevent deaths caused by seizures and Holly Simon of “I Am Who I Am”

From the Danny Did Foundation, Tom Stanton (Executive Director) discuss the support that this foundation brings to those inflicted with seizures. (Danny Did Foundation’s primary mission is to prevent deaths caused by seizures).

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER