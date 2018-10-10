× Comedian and actress Erica Rhodes: “If you really want to be taken seriously as a comic there are no shortcuts and you have to get on the road”

The hilarious actress and comedian Erica Rhodes joins Justin to talk about her career, getting used to the routing of being on the road, how she continues to develop her act, the way she sets herself apart from other comics, the tight community of comedians in Los Angeles, the way her family responds to being part of her act, how her life and career are continually a work in progress and her upcoming show at North Bar.

