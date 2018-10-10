Head coach Joel Quenneville of the Chicago Blackhawks watches as his team takes on the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Coach Q: “I think defensively we all have to take ownership of goals you are on the ice for”
Head coach Joel Quenneville of the Chicago Blackhawks watches as his team takes on the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Coach Joel Queneville joins the Cochran show to talk about the Hawks hot start, the need to get better on defense, adapting to the quickness of the game, taking pride in not getting scored upon, the health of Corey Crawford and to preview tomorrow night’s game against the Wild.