Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.10.18: Hey Ya

Today on the Bill and Wendy show, WGN-TV meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer joined us at the top of the show to talk about what the heck happened during Tuesday’s morning weather forecast. In case you missed it, Morgan had to use her Picasso skills to do the weather forecast. You can check it out the video here. Dr. John Duffy chats with Bill and Wendy about the psychology of voting and the importance of youth voting. And are your plants ready for fall? Chief Horticultural Officer at Chalet Nursery Tony Fulmer checks in with us to share fall gardening tips.

