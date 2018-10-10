× ARCCA Inc. Senior Mechanical Engineer Chris Ferrone explains the structure of a limo and its safety

ARCCA Inc. Senior Mechanical Engineer Chris Ferrone joins the show to explain the anatomy of a limo, after the limo crash that killed 20 over the weekend. And, he gives stipulations for a safe experience involving a limo, as well as a website that gives you a “safety snapshot” of the very vehicle you plan to use for your event.