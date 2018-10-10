A drone operator with the National Transportation Safety Board retrieves his drone after conducting an investigation at the scene of Saturday's fatal limousine crash in Schoharie, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. A limousine loaded with revelers heading to a 30th birthday slammed into an SUV parked outside a store, killing all people in the limo and a few pedestrians. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
ARCCA Inc. Senior Mechanical Engineer Chris Ferrone explains the structure of a limo and its safety
ARCCA Inc. Senior Mechanical Engineer Chris Ferrone joins the show to explain the anatomy of a limo, after the limo crash that killed 20 over the weekend. And, he gives stipulations for a safe experience involving a limo, as well as a website that gives you a “safety snapshot” of the very vehicle you plan to use for your event.