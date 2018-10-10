Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations smiles during a meeting with US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval office of the White House October 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. - Nikki Haley resigned Tuesday as the US ambassador to the United Nations, in the latest departure from President Donald Trump's national security team. Meeting Haley in the Oval Office, Trump said that Haley had done a "fantastic job" and would leave at the end of the year. (Photo by Olivier Douliery / AFP) (Photo credit should read OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images)
ABC’s Connor Finnegan gives insight to Nikki Haley’s resignation as U.N. Ambassador
ABC’s State Department correspondent Connor Finnegan joins WGN Radio’s Patti Vasquez and Andrea Darlas to discuss to discuss Nikki Haley’s resignation as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations. Connor gives us the rundown of this development and goes on to explain what this could mean to the climate.