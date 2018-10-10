× ABC’s Connor Finnegan gives insight to Nikki Haley’s resignation as U.N. Ambassador

ABC’s State Department correspondent Connor Finnegan joins WGN Radio’s Patti Vasquez and Andrea Darlas to discuss to discuss Nikki Haley’s resignation as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations. Connor gives us the rundown of this development and goes on to explain what this could mean to the climate.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER