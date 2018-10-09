× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/9/18: Najarian On The Market, Terry Answers Questions, & Incorporating Dignity into Business

An excited Terry Savage jumped in for Steve Bertrand this Tuesday and kicked things off with Jon Najarian to take a look at the rumblings in the market. Allen Wishner then joined the program to discuss how small businesses can offer healthcare benefits despite the cost, Terry answered some listener calls covering financial basics and Kelly Leonard shared the latest with “Getting To Yes And…”, touching on how dignity plays a vital role in business.