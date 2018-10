× What Makes A State The Most Innovative In The Country?

These days, innovation is the life blood of moving a business forward, but how does our state rank as a whole compared to others? Steve Grzanich learned from Matthew Bragg (Director of Data and Policy at the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition) that Illinois ranks 8th in US innovation among states and Matthew also reinforced the importance of research and development at an academic level which is where a lot of innovation starts.