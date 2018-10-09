× WGN Nightside w/ Mark Carman & Harry Teinowitz | 10/8/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Mark Carman & Harry Teinowitz discuss the world expected to come to an end in 12 years according to an article Mark found; potty training in odd places; and a game of “LEE bra” is played.

Also, Mark is preparing to pop the big question! In preparation, he turns to Harry and listeners for their input as to what type of ring cut is the best, if the size of the ring even matters, and how will he know when he’s found the “perfect ring”.