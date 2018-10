× ‘This will be the first time since Opal that we are going to take a direct hit from a major hurricane…” Chris Smith of WJHG in Panama City Beach

Nick Digilio, Steve King and Johnnie Putman welcome Chris Smith, chief meteorologist for WJHG in Panama City Beach, to discuss Hurricane Michael.

