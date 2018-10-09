The Opening Bell 10/9/18: How To Properly Complain At A Restaurant.
When people go out to a restaurant there is an expectation to be taken care of, but what do you do if you feel the need to complain? Steve Grzanich sat down with Doug Roth (President and CEO of Playground Hospitality) to discuss the right way to navigate a delicate restaurant situation from a customer’s viewpoint. Matthew Bragg (Director of Data and Policy at the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition) then joined the program to discuss the drivers that place Illinois as the 8th most innovative state in the country and what will help lead us to the top of the list.