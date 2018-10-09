× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.09.18: Jason Van Dyke Prosecutor Joe McMahon, Taylor Swift’s political views, Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame nominees

John Williams asks you if it was the right call for Taylor Swift to post what might read like a political endorsement, inspiring thousands of people to register to vote overnight. He talks to U.S. Vote Foundation Chairman and Former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Michael Steele for his input on that. Listeners also chime in on whether or not it is her place to display her political views. John plays you some music of the 2019 Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame nominees, including by Todd Rundgren. Finally, John hears from Joe McMahon, the lead prosecutor on the Jason Van Dyke murder trial. He shares his experiences, both the positive and the regrets from the trial.