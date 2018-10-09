× TGIN CEO Chris-Tia Donaldson opens up about her experience with breast cancer

Chris-Tia Donaldson is a 39-year-old breast cancer survivor who is also the CEO of a multi-million dollar natural hair care company, Thank God It’s Natural (“TGIN”). She sat down with Bill and Wendy to talk about her battle with breast cancer, the moment she was diagnosed, her efforts to raise awareness for women of color, and much more.

