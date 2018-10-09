× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Ian Sherr: How To Protect Your Facebook Account From Cloning

CNET’s Ian Sherr joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. They talk about the Facebook friend request scam that’s going around and how to avoid it and protect your account. Plus, Ian gives a preview of what to expect from today’s Google Pixel 3 launch event.

