× Roe Conn Full Show (10/09/18): George Will on the future of conservatism, Paul Vallas on Chicago’s policing, how a gator ends up in Lake Michigan, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, October 9th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte has an update on the Lyric Opera of Chicago strike, Washington Post columnist George Will looks at the future of conservatism, Tom Skilling forecasts the Hurricane Michael’s path, the Top Five@5 features Peyton Manning saluting Drew Brees, Director of the Police Practices Project for the ACLU discusses the legality of ‘stop & frisk,’ candidate for Chicago mayor Paul Vallas lays out his plan to stem Chicago’s street violence, and founder/President of Friends of Scales Reptile Rescue explains how an alligator wound up in Lake Michigan with its mouth tied shut.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3554907/roe-and-anna-full-show-10-09-18_2018-10-09-203207.64kmono.mp3

