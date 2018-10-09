Roe Conn Full Show (10/08/18): Ryan Gosling, Damien Chazelle, Michael Steele, Top Five@5, and more…
The Roe Conn Show feat. Richard Roeper for Monday, October 8th, 2018:
Former head of the RNC Michael Steele talks about how Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation is impacting the November election, attorney for Jason Van Dyke- Dan Herbert looks at what’s next for his high profile client, Tom Skilling forecasts a big swing in temperatures, the Top Five@5 features Ryan Lochte’s latest dust-up with the law, actor Ryan Gosling & director Damien Chazelle talk about making First Man, and Adam Hoge gets ready for Bears/Dolphins.
