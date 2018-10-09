× Prof. Will Freeman explores ‘inner and outer journeys’ on an unusual tour of America: “It was just a heck of a lot of fun”

Dave Hoekstra visits with Will Freeman, Professor of Physical Education at Grinnell College in Iowa, who completed a summer-long cross country road trip in a Morgan 3 Wheeler. Freeman discusses the mission for the trip, which ties into a course he’s teaching and a book he’s working on with the focus on rediscovering the American dream through an intimate road experience. He also talks about the 3 Wheeler, that was hand-built in England, and covering over 16,000 miles and the 48 contiguous states in such an unconventional vehicle.