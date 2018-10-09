× Nick Digilio 10.09.18: Steve and Johnnie

Nick Digilio was thrilled to have the great Steve King and Johnnie Putman on for almost the entire show. Here’s a rundown:

Hour 1:

+ Show Start

+ Chris Smith, chief meteorologist for WJHG in Panama City Beach on Hurricane Michael

+ Br5-49’s new CD featuring music performed on Steve and Johnnie’s show

+ Thoughts on the new version of ‘A Star is Born’

Hour 2:

+ Upcoming Steve and Johnnie events and appearances

+ WGN vinyl memories

+ Patrick Crispen’s international travels

Hour 3:

+ Memories of the showcase studio

+ Steve’s rock and roll youth

+ Steve’s brother’s book ‘Safe Inside’ is Book of the Year nominee for the Chicago Writer’s Association

Hour 4:

+ more on S&J’s upcoming appearances

+ Their video road tests

+ replay of Chris Smith’s interview

+ the first time Nick and producer Dan met Him and Her

