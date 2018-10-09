Special prosecutor Joe McMahon questions a witness in the first degree murder trial for Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in Chicago. (John J. Kim/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Jason Van Dyke Trial Lead Prosecutor Joe McMahon: “There are no winners in this case”
Special prosecutor Joe McMahon questions a witness in the first degree murder trial for Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in Chicago. (John J. Kim/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Jason Van Dyke Trial Lead Prosecutor Joe McMahon joins John Williams to talk about a number of issues in the Jason Van Dyke murder trial, including the race of Laquan McDonald. He shares his gratifying moments and regrets in prosecuting the case, and talks about his sentencing suggestion for Judge Vincent Gaughan.