× First Annual 5K Run for RyRy

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by A Man In Recovery, and friend of the show, Tim Ryan, 11-year-old Keagan Hernandez of Aurora and his mother Leah (Hernandez) Larmond. A heroin-fentanyl overdose claimed the life of Keagan’s father, Ryan Borchardt, last fall. Now, Keagan is sponsoring a 5K run in memory of his dad. The First Annual 5K Run for RyRy will take place Saturday, October 27th at 8am-12pm at Waubonsie Lake Park in Aurora. The event is designed to honor Ryan’s memory, raise awareness of mental health and opioid addiction, and provide financial and emotional support to those living with and impacted by these issues.

To register for the race or to donate, visit the 1st Annual 5K Run for RyRy Eventbrite page.

Tim Ryan’s Contact Infomation

888-677-1646

844-611-Hope

tryan@amirf.org

www.amirf.org

