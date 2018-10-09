× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Molly P.

After watching the pride parade in Aurora, earlier this summer, Molly decided to help create a family friendly parade for Buffalo Grove. Her family started a GoFundMe page which has raised over $10,000 towards funding the parade and started selling rainbow buffaloes with the help of many local businesses that are everywhere in town. With a large fundraising event coming Oct. 11, the community as a whole behind her and a set of very loving parents, Molly will see her vision come to life next June. You can support Molly and her efforts HERE.