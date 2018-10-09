× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.9.18: Rock on

Big news! The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2019 nominees! Bill and Wendy pick out their top picks. They also talk about Nikki Haley’s resignation as US ambassador. CNET’s executive editor Ian Sherr explains Facebook account cloning and how to avoid it. A good friend of the show, Tim Ryan drops by with Keagan Hernandez, and Keagan’s mother Leah (Hernandez) Larmond. Kegan is organizing a 5K Run called “The First Annual 5K Run for RyRy,” in memory of his father, Ryan Borchardt, who died of a heroin overdose last October. And last but not least, Chris-Tia Donaldson, founder, and CEO of Thank God It’s Natural (“TGIN”), a line of hair and skin products made with all natural ingredients, joins the show. Chris-Tia is one of the many women fortunate enough to beat breast cancer. She shares her personal story, and she talks about her efforts to raise awareness for women of color.



