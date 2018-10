× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.9.18: Go Taylor

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy chat about President Trump reaction to Taylor Swift’s political statement. They also talk about geckos, prank phone calls, Ryan Gosling, actors who haven’t died yet, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.