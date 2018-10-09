× Actor and comedian Ike Barinholtz: “I think Chicago is the greatest grounds for training”

Actor, comedian and writer Ike Barinholtz joins Justin to discuss his new movie, “The Oath.” Ike talks about the challenges involved in directing the film, where the idea for the film came from, when he started becoming interested in politics, why he chooses to be vocal about his political beliefs, the difficulty finding comedy during the current political climate, what it was like doing a movie with his brother, how he has used his Chicago improv training throughout his career, re-committing to writing after his stint on MADtv and the importance of creating longstanding working relationships.

