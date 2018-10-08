× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/8/18: The New State Run VC Fund, Google Maps’s New Commuter Features, & Amazon In The Real Estate Industry

Amy Guth kicked off the week with yet again more Amazon news sprinkled through out the day with Katherine Davis and Jim Dallke reviewing news of their second Amazon Go Store, along with a number of other other Chicago Inno stories over the last week like the new state run VC fund to invest in startups. Genevieve Park joined Amy from Google to help provide listeners some technology solutions to make your commute a bit easier, and Ilyce Glink looked at the other side of Amazon and how their consumer technology could be disrupting the larger real estate industry.