× WGN Radio Theatre #325: Escape and Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis Show

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 7, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Escape: The Heart of Kali” Starring: Paul Richards; (09-25-54). For our final episode of the night we have: “Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis Show” Starring: Boris Karloff; (04-18-52).

