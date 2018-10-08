× The Opening Bell 10/8/18: From Perfecting Sound on The Stage to Communicating In The Conference Room

You can’t have the AV industry without the audio part of audio/visual. This week’s CEO Spotlight features Christine Schyvinck (CEO of SHURE) to look at the way the 90+ year old company is growing by expanding the audio technology on stages around the world and increasing clarity of conference calls in the board room. Steve Grzanich then shifted the focus to the men’s grooming industry that is gaining popularity at an incredible rate. Anthony Qaiyum (President of The Shops at Merz Apothecary) is expanding the Chicago footprint in the industry with the opening of The Shops at Merz Apothecary.