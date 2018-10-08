× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/08/18): Kristen McQueary talks about her hundreds of conversations with Illinois candidates, Kavanaugh fall out, and moer…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(10/08/18): This week John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member/columnist Kristen McQueary to talk about her weeks-long effort to interview every candidate for office in Illinois, how the debacle surrounding Brett Kavanaugh’s path to the Supreme Court is backfiring on Democrats, and the search for some great strawberries. Plus, Kasso is ready for Rep. Maxine Waters’ visit to the Windy City.

