Sunday Spin: Rauner and Pritzker agree to chat with high school students

Good friend of the show, WTTW reporter Amanda Vinicky talks with Rick Pearson on the Sunday Spin about Sam McCann’s video campaign, the race for governor and controversies that exist and WTTW’s partnership with Amica Challenge. WTTW coordinates with Amica Challenge to create opportunities to teach high schoolers about civics where students can ask candidates questions. J.B. Pritzker and Bruce Rauner agreed in principal, but they could not agree on a date and is in the works to be re-scheuled. Rauner blames Pritzker for not being flexible enough.

Thursday is the final broadcast debate. For more information, tune in to the full podcast.