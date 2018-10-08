× Single, Married, Divorced- Episode: 21 Who’s Your Sugar Daddy

This week our team tries to figure out why more women are turning their backs on the usual dating apps and opting for one that matches them with a “Sugar Daddy.” Our three hosts first define what a sugar daddy is and ask if there are different levels of sugar “daddiness?” Tom asked the question on everyone’s minds-When it comes to a Sugar Daddy must sex be part of the transaction? Allison tells us about a friend who was offered a job, then wound up with her boss paying her rent. Our dating story takes place in a Hooters and involves a medical emergency that has nothing to with spicy wings. It’s a story that has Erik recalling the time he spent an entire afternoon in the ER with a woman he hardly knew.

Question 1: What’s a Sugar Daddy?

Dating Story: Invest in a Hooters and good medical insurance.

Question 2: When is the right time to meet the family?