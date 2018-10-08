Rev. Marvin Hunter, the great uncle of Laquan McDonald, center, accompanied by other family members and supporters, speaks at a news conference Friday, Dec. 11, 2015, in Chicago. The family of McDonald, a black teenager who was fatally shot by a white Chicago police officer, spoke publicly Friday for the first time after a video of the 2014 killing set off days of protests calling for the mayor's resignation and demanding an overhaul of the police department. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Reverend Marvin Hunter, great uncle of Laquan McDonald: There were no winners in this
Reverend Marvin Hunter, great uncle of Laquan McDonald, joins Pete McMurray to give his takeaways from the Jason Van Dyke murder trial verdict. And, he tells Pete how his family gained religious closure on Friday.