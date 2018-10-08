× Pete McMurray in for John Williams 10.08.18: Laquan McDonald’s great-uncle, first-time Chicago Marathoner, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Gery Chico

Pete McMurray invites a first-time Chicago Marathon runner on the show to share her preparation for chafing, and why she decided to do the Chicago Marathon. Then, Harry Caray’s Owner Grant DePorter talks about the pink mojito, whose proceeds will go towards a breast cancer cure. Mayoral Candidate Gery Chico explains how he plans to reach different communities in Chicago to lessen violence. Then, Laquan McDonald’s great-uncle, Reverend Marvin Hunter, shares how things have changed since his family gained closure in the Jason Van Dyke verdict Friday.